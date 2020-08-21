LKA Gold (OTCMKTS:LKAI) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.10

LKA Gold Inc (OTCMKTS:LKAI) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.15. LKA Gold shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 3,406 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.

About LKA Gold (OTCMKTS:LKAI)

LKA Gold Incorporated, an exploration stage company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Golden Wonder property that includes 3 patented and 23 unpatented mining claims located to the south of Lake City, Colorado; and the Ute-Ulay property comprising 27 patented mining claims located to the west of Lake City, Colorado.

