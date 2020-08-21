GlobeImmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.39

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

GlobeImmune Inc (OTCMKTS:GBIM) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and traded as high as $0.40. GlobeImmune shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 550 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.

GlobeImmune Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBIM)

GlobeImmune, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic products for cancer and infectious diseases based on proprietary Tarmogen platform. Its product candidate includes GS-4774, which is in Phase 2 trials for the treatment of patients with chronically infected with hepatitis B virus, as well as with oral antiviral suppressive therapy.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations

Receive News & Ratings for GlobeImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobeImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FDM Group Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $959.14
FDM Group Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $959.14
DAIWA SEC GRP I/S Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.43
DAIWA SEC GRP I/S Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.43
LKA Gold Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.10
LKA Gold Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.10
GlobeImmune Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.39
GlobeImmune Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.39
Zafgen Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.58
Zafgen Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.58
Goldrich Mining Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02
Goldrich Mining Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report