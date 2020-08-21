Zafgen (NASDAQ:ZFGN) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.58

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2020

Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ:ZFGN)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and traded as high as $11.80. Zafgen shares last traded at $11.80, with a volume of 4,865 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average is $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The company has a market cap of $442.15 million, a PE ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 0.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZFGN. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zafgen by 34.8% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,106,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 285,529 shares during the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zafgen by 67.7% in the first quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,348,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 544,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Zafgen by 809.4% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 3,161,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813,892 shares during the period. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zafgen Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Zafgen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes, Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), and other metabolically related disorders. The company's lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class methionine aminopeptidase 2 (MetAP2) inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and other related metabolic disorders.

