TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT (NYSE:TEAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT (NYSE:TEAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYSE:TEAF opened at $11.40 on Friday. TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th.
TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT Company Profile
There is no company description available for Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term.
