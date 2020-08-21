TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT (NYSE:TEAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT (NYSE:TEAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:TEAF opened at $11.40 on Friday. TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT by 21.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 76,927 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT in the first quarter valued at $3,345,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT in the first quarter valued at $1,880,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT by 1.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 183,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT by 39.6% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 128,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 36,355 shares during the last quarter.

