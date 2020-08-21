Short Interest in Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (OTCMKTS:SIUIF) Decreases By 11.6%

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (OTCMKTS:SIUIF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,803,300 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the June 15th total of 28,052,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 236.0 days.

Shares of SIUIF opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.59. Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $5.61.

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l Company Profile

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sales of self-manufactured products.

