FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Short Interest Down 14.1% in June

FRESENIUS SE &/S (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the May 31st total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSNUY opened at $11.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.34. FRESENIUS SE &/S has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $14.22.

Get FRESENIUS SE &/S alerts:

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from FRESENIUS SE &/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.15. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

FSNUY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered FRESENIUS SE &/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of FRESENIUS SE &/S in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised FRESENIUS SE &/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded FRESENIUS SE &/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised FRESENIUS SE &/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About FRESENIUS SE &/S

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for FRESENIUS SE &/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRESENIUS SE &/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.