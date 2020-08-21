Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Short Interest Update

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,978,100 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the June 15th total of 2,238,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,296.8 days.

Moncler stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.19. Moncler has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $48.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MONRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Moncler from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Moncler S.p.A. designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name in Italy, other European countries, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company provides various collections, such as the Moncler Main, Moncler Grenoble, Moncler Lunettes, and Moncler Enfant collections.

