American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Short Interest Update

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,370,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the June 15th total of 7,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 278.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 75.6% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AEP opened at $79.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.95. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

