Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the May 31st total of 5,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 149,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after buying an additional 97,684 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 39,429 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,884,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4,611.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RL opened at $67.27 on Friday. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $128.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.14 and a 200-day moving average of $80.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.26.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $487.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.98 million. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

