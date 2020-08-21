Short Interest in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Decreases By 11.7%

Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the June 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 13.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,475 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $125.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $169.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.92 and its 200 day moving average is $127.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.00 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

