Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 431,900 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the June 15th total of 488,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

STN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research note on Sunday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Stantec by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Stantec in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Stantec stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.73. Stantec has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $686.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.80 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 11.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stantec will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

