Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Short Interest Down 14.2% in June

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,850,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the May 31st total of 6,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $80.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $128.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.13.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 16.68% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. MKM Partners upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.