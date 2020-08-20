Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,292 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 24,594 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

In related news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $83,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,685. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 5,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $543,762.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,036 shares of company stock worth $1,930,801 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $108.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.65. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.18 and a 12 month high of $116.39.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $794.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.38 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

