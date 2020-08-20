Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,200 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 415,651 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 26.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 137,007 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 28,423 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,978 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 13.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,369 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 235,726 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,395,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 35,413 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 12,167 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUV has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $263,558.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV opened at $34.16 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.99.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.35 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

