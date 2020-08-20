Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 551 Shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shake Shack by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,688,000 after buying an additional 28,730 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Shake Shack by 34.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Shake Shack by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $1,284,070.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,060.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,132,050 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $55.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.29 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.71. Shake Shack Inc has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $105.84.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $91.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.29 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SHAK. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. CSFB raised their price target on Shake Shack from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Shake Shack from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.18.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

