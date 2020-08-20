Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 17,824 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,824 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 3.33% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $22,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at $2,845,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the second quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 442.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 18,605 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 16.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 130,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,243,000 after buying an additional 18,524 shares during the period. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 369.0% during the 1st quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 22,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 17,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGM opened at $68.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $88.46. The stock has a market cap of $738.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.52.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $59.62 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 20.92%.

In related news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $342,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 817,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,973,634.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert G. Sexton acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,811. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

