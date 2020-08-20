Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $215,000 Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 11,525.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $104.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.79 and a 200-day moving average of $115.47. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $174.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $112,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,512.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTB. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.85.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

