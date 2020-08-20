AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of AptarGroup worth $22,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATR. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 39.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,873,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,511,000 after buying an additional 532,875 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 1,221.3% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 459,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,704,000 after purchasing an additional 424,400 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in AptarGroup by 28.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,615,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,824,000 after purchasing an additional 356,252 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 34.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,119,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,354,000 after purchasing an additional 285,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at $27,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $175,776.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,854.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,083 shares of company stock valued at $4,594,176 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ATR opened at $117.88 on Thursday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $123.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.75.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $699.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.67.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

