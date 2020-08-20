Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 719,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,917 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.19% of Mosaic worth $8,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Mosaic by 1.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,416,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the second quarter valued at $438,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in Mosaic by 29.9% during the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 5,469,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,608 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Mosaic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Mosaic by 13.0% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 144,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 16,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOS opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.67. Mosaic Co has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $23.18.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MOS. BofA Securities upgraded Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mosaic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mosaic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mosaic from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.95.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

