Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,095,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,895 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $22,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 108.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $11.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 81.16%. The company had revenue of $81.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LXP. TheStreet upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Lexington Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.