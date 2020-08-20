Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 9,179 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,577 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 9,179 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,032 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,338 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 3,100 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Jessica Soisson sold 5,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total value of $810,464.07. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.91, for a total value of $917,482.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,593,830.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,407. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $140.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.31. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.19 and a twelve month high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.08 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTXS. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.77.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

