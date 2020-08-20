Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HES. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 150.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 509,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,020,000 after buying an additional 305,777 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 60.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 53.9% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 16.7% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HES stock opened at $50.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Hess Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. Hess had a negative return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 58.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $1,007,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 4,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $253,418.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,398 shares of company stock worth $1,503,619. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HES. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hess in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Hess from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hess from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.42.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

