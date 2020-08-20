Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 1,050 Shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 82.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,909,000 after acquiring an additional 495,681 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 209.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 35,583 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 363.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 55,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 121.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 98,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 54,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 6.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 82,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMF has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on OneMain from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded OneMain from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on OneMain from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

OneMain stock opened at $29.00 on Thursday. OneMain Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $48.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.42.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.58. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

