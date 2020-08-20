Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,368 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMS opened at $58.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $61.65.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $508.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.59 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.21%.

WMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

In related news, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $105,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,784.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Vitarelli sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $2,316,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,252,718.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,320 shares of company stock valued at $13,192,240 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.