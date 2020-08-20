Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 573,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,383 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $22,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 33,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 86,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on HIG. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.54.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $41.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.