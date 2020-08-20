Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Hologic worth $22,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 684.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 894.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Hologic by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen raised Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Hologic from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hologic from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $67.80 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $73.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $822.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $543,747.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 31,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $1,661,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,594,775.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,860 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,970 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

