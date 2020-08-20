Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 3,470 Shares of Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) by 559.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 793.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 33,241 shares during the last quarter.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Jay Parrish sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $2,641,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,468,158.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $403,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 335,185 shares of company stock valued at $13,926,369.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

VIR opened at $52.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.59 and a 200 day moving average of $36.56. Vir Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $75.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $66.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

