Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 618 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 39,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,027,609.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,957 shares in the company, valued at $16,861,755.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $887,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,482.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,696 shares of company stock worth $3,958,254 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CBRE opened at $44.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. CBRE Group Inc has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. Cfra downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.14.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.