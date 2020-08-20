Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 262,863 Shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 11.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,978,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 262,863 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $22,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,038,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,983,000 after buying an additional 52,815 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,975,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,482,000 after buying an additional 252,921 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 274.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,946,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,344,000 after buying an additional 2,158,866 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 273.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,204,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,711,000 after buying an additional 1,614,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $20,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

IRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded Independence Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.42.

IRT stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $52.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.69 million. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 4.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

