Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 28.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 517,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,089 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $23,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Brink’s by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Brink’s by 938.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Brink’s by 12,140.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Brink’s by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BCO shares. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Brink’s from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brink’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

BCO stock opened at $45.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average of $53.24. Brink’s has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $97.12.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.88 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 99.81% and a net margin of 0.50%. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

