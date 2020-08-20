Deutz (ETR:DEZ) Given a €5.70 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €5.70 ($6.71) price objective on Deutz (ETR:DEZ) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DEZ. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutz in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €5.80 ($6.82) target price on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €5.95 ($7.00).

Get Deutz alerts:

DEZ stock opened at €4.78 ($5.63) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83. Deutz has a 1 year low of €2.62 ($3.09) and a 1 year high of €6.19 ($7.28). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €4.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of €4.04. The firm has a market cap of $578.20 million and a PE ratio of -12.72.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.