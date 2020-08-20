James A. Doherty III Sells 116,845 Shares of Acreage Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) Stock

Acreage Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:ACRGF) General Counsel James A. Doherty III sold 116,845 shares of Acreage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $337,682.05.

Shares of Acreage stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. Acreage Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $10.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Acreage in a report on Friday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Acreage from $7.00 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Acreage from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Acreage Holdings, Inc engages in owning and operating cannabis licenses and assets in the U.S. with respect to the number of states with cannabis related licenses. It focuses on the cultivation, processing, and distribution operations. The company was founded by Kevin P. Murphy on July 12, 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

