BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $100.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $127.00.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BMRN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $172.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.29.
NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $118.54 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.61 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.11.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 2,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $300,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,456,669. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,430 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $476,047.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,621. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,760 shares of company stock valued at $22,606,515. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $676,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 322,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 123,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.
About BioMarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
