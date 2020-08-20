BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold”

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $100.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $127.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BMRN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $172.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.29.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $118.54 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.61 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.11.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $429.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.02 million. On average, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 2,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $300,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,456,669. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,430 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.46, for a total transaction of $476,047.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,621. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,760 shares of company stock valued at $22,606,515. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $676,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 322,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 123,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

