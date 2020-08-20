Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 27.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,423,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,080,000 after buying an additional 5,883,362 shares during the period. Robecosam AG bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at $32,922,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $10,773,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 80.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,861,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,211,000 after buying an additional 2,174,013 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 239.2% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,569,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,094,000 after buying an additional 1,811,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

In other news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 1,166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $11,678,336.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,104,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,055,164.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 35,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $178,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,172,417 shares of company stock valued at $32,172,720. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plug Power stock opened at $12.77 on Thursday. Plug Power Inc has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $14.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 70.36% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $68.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLUG. Barclays lowered Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Plug Power from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.28.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.