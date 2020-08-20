LSV Asset Management Lowers Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 69.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after buying an additional 922,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 37,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Truist Securiti upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.84.

NYSE LOW opened at $157.91 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $162.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $119.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.81.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

