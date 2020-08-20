Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Raised by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,545 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 3.1% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $31,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $275,606,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,312.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,344.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,079.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,437.80. The company has a market cap of $1,659.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.35, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

