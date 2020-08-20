Beddow Capital Management Inc. Buys 5 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,312.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,079.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,437.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,659.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.35, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.