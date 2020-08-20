Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $937.05 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 14,919 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 5.4% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.07% of Amazon.com worth $937,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Spence Asset Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,312.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,079.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,437.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,659.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.35, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 target price (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,259.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

