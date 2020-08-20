Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 193 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,509 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.8% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $275,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Wolfe Research cut Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,259.98.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,312.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,079.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,437.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market cap of $1,659.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

