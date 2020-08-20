American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,873 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of American Financial Group worth $8,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFG shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of American Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.80 per share, with a total value of $58,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,996 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht acquired 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.22 per share, with a total value of $78,973.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,655.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group stock opened at $65.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.25. American Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $115.03.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.88%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

