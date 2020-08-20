Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 21 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,318 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.8% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $3,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,600.00 target price (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,259.98.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,065 shares of company stock worth $321,616,793. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,312.49 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,079.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,437.80. The stock has a market cap of $1,659.19 billion, a PE ratio of 127.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

