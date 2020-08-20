Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes $234,000 Position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Icon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Icon by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 169,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Icon by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Icon during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Icon by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Icon alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ICLR shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Icon from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BofA Securities cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Icon from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Icon from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.45.

ICLR opened at $190.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.86. Icon Plc has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $199.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.25.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $620.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.31 million. Icon had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 12.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.