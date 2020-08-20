Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 66.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 491,612 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.64% of Cyberark Software worth $24,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Cyberark Software by 79.2% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cyberark Software by 1,413.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cyberark Software by 542.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Cyberark Software in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Cyberark Software in the second quarter worth $83,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cyberark Software from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Cyberark Software from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Cyberark Software from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Cyberark Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cyberark Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.15.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $108.57 on Thursday. Cyberark Software Ltd has a one year low of $69.50 and a one year high of $144.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.29 and a 200 day moving average of $103.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.79, a PEG ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Cyberark Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cyberark Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

