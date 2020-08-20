Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Position in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 39,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 18.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

SLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $55.50) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.90.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $42.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.60. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $24.37 and a 52-week high of $50.13.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 13.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.62%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.