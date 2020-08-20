Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 26,728 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,728 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Kansas City Southern worth $21,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of KSU opened at $182.31 on Thursday. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $195.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $547.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KSU. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.40.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $44,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,495.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 3,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total transaction of $436,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,643.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,709 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,527 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.