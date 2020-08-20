Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,986 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.65% of UniFirst worth $21,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $122,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip L. Cohen sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total transaction of $219,711.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,445.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,960 shares of company stock worth $363,331. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $194.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.89. UniFirst Corp has a 12-month low of $121.89 and a 12-month high of $217.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.66.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $445.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.28 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UniFirst Corp will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of UniFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

