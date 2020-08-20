Alps Advisors Inc. Has $234,000 Holdings in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 21,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MEI opened at $30.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.92. Methode Electronics Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.23.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Methode Electronics’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 16th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.10%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MEI. TheStreet raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

