Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,546 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $100.96 on Thursday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $102.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $178.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.51.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

