Alps Advisors Inc. Has $235,000 Holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 846.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 17,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 15,538 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,261,000 after buying an additional 83,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,594,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,540,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $82.98 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $83.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.55. The company has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 41,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $3,444,787.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 10,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.53, for a total transaction of $856,098.97. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,868 shares in the company, valued at $239,564.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,743 shares of company stock worth $13,856,804. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

