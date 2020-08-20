Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,799,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,242,719,000 after buying an additional 44,208 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $864,309,000 after buying an additional 61,959 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 739,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $510,365,000 after buying an additional 20,458 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $388,606,000 after buying an additional 12,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $383,868,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $963.20 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $579.40 and a 52-week high of $980.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $885.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $771.45.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by $1.02. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 138.77% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $690.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTD. UBS Group raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $733.20.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 151 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.01, for a total transaction of $119,442.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 542 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $780.00, for a total value of $422,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,055,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,587 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,340 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

